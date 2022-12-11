PDT Partners LLC Has $866,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 278,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $629.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

