PDT Partners LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.