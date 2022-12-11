PDT Partners LLC Has $910,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 773.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 20.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Pentair by 8.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 9.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

