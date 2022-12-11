PDT Partners LLC Invests $783,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACIW stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

