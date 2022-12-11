PDT Partners LLC Invests $847,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 22.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 240,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BankUnited Price Performance
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on BKU shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.14.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Featured Articles
