PDT Partners LLC Invests $900,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
NSP stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.
In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
