PDT Partners LLC Invests $901,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 61.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 688,794 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE RRC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

