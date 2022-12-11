PDT Partners LLC Invests $911,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

