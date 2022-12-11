PDT Partners LLC Invests $938,000 in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.2 %

AVDX stock opened at 8.92 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Bank of America cut shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.09.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

