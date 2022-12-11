PDT Partners LLC Invests $960,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after buying an additional 1,570,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after buying an additional 885,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,423,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

