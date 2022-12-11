PDT Partners LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

