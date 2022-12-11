PDT Partners LLC Makes New $942,000 Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $214,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.0 %

SHOO opened at $32.94 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

