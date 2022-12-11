PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.