PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats Profile

MBUU opened at $55.41 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

