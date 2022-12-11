PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $39.75.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

