PDT Partners LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $314.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $432.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.45.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

