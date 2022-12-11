PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 357,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

