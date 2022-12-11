PDT Partners LLC Purchases 3,578 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $132.05 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

