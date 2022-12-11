PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.