PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 34,750 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,750 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.