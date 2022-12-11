PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 51,793 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 139,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 301,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

