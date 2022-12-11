PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.29 and its 200 day moving average is $317.00. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

