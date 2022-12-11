PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,724 shares of company stock worth $16,932,296. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

