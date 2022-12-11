PDT Partners LLC Sells 10,841 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Xometry by 29.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xometry by 35.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Xometry Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $39.95 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,759,610 over the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xometry Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.