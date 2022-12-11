PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,084,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares in the company, valued at $762,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares in the company, valued at $762,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $1,483,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.1 %

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $87.30 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

