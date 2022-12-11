PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $61.71 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at $152,174,951.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,571 shares of company stock worth $4,698,287. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.