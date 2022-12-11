PDT Partners LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

