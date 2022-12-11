PDT Partners LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

