PDT Partners LLC Takes $869,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,770.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

