PDT Partners LLC Takes $942,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

