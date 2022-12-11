PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after buying an additional 243,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,136,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.