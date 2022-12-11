PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.6 %

NTB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 45.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

