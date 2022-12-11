PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $168.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

