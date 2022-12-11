PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $12.68 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.