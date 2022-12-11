Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Perrigo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Perrigo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

PRGO opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

