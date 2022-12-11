PFS Investments Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,255.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,834 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,154.9% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,351.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 65,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,734.5% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,004,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,756.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,286,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. The company has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

