PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.