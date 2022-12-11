Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $552,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

