Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Lowered by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,973 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.00 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

