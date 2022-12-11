Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,879 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $33,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 494.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 65,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.3 %

About Planet Fitness

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.