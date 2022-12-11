Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $78,692,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.93 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

