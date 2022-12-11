Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,053,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 341,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1,489.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 374,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 351,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

