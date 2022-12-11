Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 89,936 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 98,869 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

