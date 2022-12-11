Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 128,400 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 128,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $53.89 on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

