Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 432,034 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 432,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

