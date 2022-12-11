Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 48.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 76.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 85,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $442,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 23.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,755 shares of company stock worth $534,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pulmonx Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

LUNG opened at $5.88 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $219.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

