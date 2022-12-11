Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

