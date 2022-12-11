Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 299,270 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EverQuote Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of EVER opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,977 shares of company stock valued at $536,652. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.