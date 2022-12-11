Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 379,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NMI by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 885,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NMI by 8,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NMI by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 230,365 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NMI by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NMI Company Profile

Shares of NMIH opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

