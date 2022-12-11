Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850,207 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

