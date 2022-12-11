Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) by 7,130.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also

